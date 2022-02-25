UN body weighs a global treaty to fight plastic pollution

By WANJOHI KABUKURU

Associated Press

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — United Nations member countries are considering proposals for a binding global treaty to curb plastic pollution. The U.N. Environment Assembly, meeting Feb. 28 to March 2 in Kenya, is expected to propose an international framework to address the growing problem of plastic waste in the world’s oceans, rivers and landscape. Two major proposals have emerged during years of international discussions about ways to reduce single use plastic. One by Peru and Rwanda calls for a full spectrum approach to plastic pollution — from raw materials extraction to plastic use and disposal. Another by Japan focuses on marine plastic pollution.