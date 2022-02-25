UN: More Syrians need aid now than at any time during war

By EDITH M. LEDERER

Associated Press

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N.’s deputy humanitarian chief says more Syrians need assistance now than at any time since the country’s civil war began in 2011. Assistant Secretary-General Joyce Msuya said Friday that “the world is failing the Syrian people.” She told the U.N. Security Council that this week’s assessment of humanitarian needs found that 14.6 million Syrians will depend on humanitarian assistance this year, a 9% increase from 2021 and a 32% increase from 2020. Msuya said Syria now ranks among the 10 most food insecure countries globally, with 12 million people in need.