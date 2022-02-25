US sanctions on Russian oligarchs miss richest of rich

By MICHAEL BIESECKER, JOSHUA GOODMAN, SARAH EL DEEB and RICHARD LARDNER

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Experts say the sanctions on oligarchs announced by President Joe Biden this week in response to the invasion of Ukraine may do little to dim the jet-setting lifestyles of Russia’s ultra-rich — much less force a withdrawal of tanks and troops. While the U.S. sanctions target Russian President Vladmir Putin and a handful of individuals believed to be among his closest security advisers, the list is just as notable for who isn’t on it — most of the very richest Russians whose multibillion-dollar fortunes are now largely intertwined with the West, from investments in Silicon Valley start-ups to British soccer franchises.