Afghan students return to Kabul U, but with restrictions

By SAMYA KULLAB

Associated Press

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Students have returned to Kabul University, among Afghanistan’s oldest and most revered institutions of higher education. They’re coming back for the first time since the Taliban took over the country in August. Students encountered some new restrictions Saturday, including gender segregation and Islamic dress. Most were surprised to discover they could resume their regular coursework at the university. There were no public announcements from the Taliban government. The issue of whether women would be able to return without restrictions has been a key concern of the international community. Many feared the Taliban would bar females as happened during the group’s previous rule from 1996 to 2001.