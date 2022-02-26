Even in water-rich Michigan, no guarantee of enough for all

By JOHN FLESHER

AP Environmental Writer

ALLENDALE, Mich. (AP) — Michigan would seem the last place to worry about water shortages. The state is surrounded on three sides by four of the Great Lakes. And it has thousands of smaller lakes and rivers. Some consider it a “climate haven” where people can move to escape worsening drought and depleted aquifers. But Michigan can’t take its abundance for granted. Nearly half its residents get their water from underground. One fast-growing county is already dealing with dry wells. Experts say even as the state leverages its water riches to develop a “blue economy,” it should do more to encourage conservation and prevent pollution.