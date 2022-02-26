Norway ski body says Russians not welcome to compete there

GENEVA (AP) — Russian skiers are not welcome to compete in Norway. The Nordic country’s ski federation call was made Saturday citing Russian “violations of international law and attacks on the Ukrainian people.” Norway’s view directly contradicts International Ski Federation policy announced late Friday to let Russian athletes continue to compete. Norway has just topped the Beijing Olympics medal table with a record 16 golds. And next weekend Norway hosts World Cup races in Alpine skiing at Kvitfjell and cross-country skiing in Oslo. The national ski federation says sports “cannot remain passive to what is happening now.”