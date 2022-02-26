Sharon Stone takes in Dolce&Gabbana at relaxed Milan fashion

By COLLEEN BARRY

AP Fashion Writer

MILAN (AP) — Front-rows of A-listers and shoulder-to-shoulder seating gave Milan Fashion Week a pre-pandemic air. So far this week, Sharon Stone has sat appraisingly at Dolce & Gabbana, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have rocked Gucci and Kim Kardashian wore Prada, at Prada. After two years of digital-physical mix, social distancing and travel restrictions that kept many overseas buyers and editors away, there was a sense of return to some new normal, one now that includes war on Europe’s eastern fringe with the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Tens of thousands of people gathered in Milan’s central Piazza Duomo to demonstrate for peace on Saturday, crisscrossed by weekend shoppers and fashionistas.