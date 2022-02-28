Biden closes out Black History Month with White House event

By AAMER MADHANI and COLLEEN LONG

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden welcomed Black leaders to the White House Monday for a jovial Black History Month celebration, where he used the moment to call on Congress to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court, and pass voting rights bills. About 150 people including members of the Congressional Black Caucus, state and local elected officials, The Rev. Al Sharpton, the Rev. Jesse Jackson and other community leaders, were gathered in the East Room. Members of Biden’s Cabinet who are Black and other administration officials stood on stage as Biden called on them by name to express his gratitude.