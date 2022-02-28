ICC prosecutor to open probe into war crimes in Ukraine

By MIKE CORDER

Associated Press

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court says he plans to open an investigation “as rapidly as possible” into possible war crimes and crimes against humanity in Ukraine. Prosecutor Karim Khan saidMonday that the investigation will look at alleged crimes committed before the Russian invasion last week. But he adds that “given the expansion of the conflict in recent days” he intends the investigation “will also encompass any new alleged crimes falling within the jurisdiction of my office … on any part of the territory of Ukraine.” The court already has conducted a preliminary probe into crimes linked to the violent suppression of pro-European protests in Kyiv in 2013-2014 and allegations of crimes in Crimea, which Russia annexed in 2014.