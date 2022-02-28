NC Rep. Cawthorn returns to run in far-mountain district

By GARY D. ROBERTSON

Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Rep. Madison Cawthorn now will run for reelection in a district that largely follows the boundaries of the mountain district he currently represents. The first-term Republican had filed in December to run for an open seat that was further east. But that district essentially no longer exists because a court ordered that the state’s redistricting map be retooled. Cawthorn went to Raleigh on Monday to file for the 11th District. He is a member of the conservative House Freedom Caucus and spoke at the Jan. 6, 2021, rally that preceded the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Some critics have argued that should disqualify him from running again.