Noem’s abortion pill limit headed to South Dakota Senate

By STEPHEN GROVES

Associated Press

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Republican senators advanced a proposal from Gov. Kristi Noem that aims to make the state one of the hardest places to get abortion pills. A vote on the Senate floor has not been scheduled. But its actual enactment depends on a federal court ruling. Every Republican on the Senate Health and Human Services committee voted to advance the bill for a vote in the full chamber. The lone Democrat on the committee opposed it. Shortly after that decision, the same committee unanimously rejected a separate proposal from Noem’s Republican primary challenger Rep. Steve Haugaard. It would have banned the abortion drugs altogether.