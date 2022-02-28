PEN America presents literary awards in Manhattan ceremony

NEW YORK (AP) — Daisy Hernández’s “The Kissing Bug,” a memoir about a lethal illness that killed her aunt, has received a $75,000 prize from PEN America. The literary and free expression organization announced Monday that Hernández had won the PEN/Jean Stein Book Award for a work of “originality, merit and impact.” The author received her award during a Manhattan ceremony hosted by Seth Meyers. Honorary awards, announced previously, were given to Elaine May, Kenyan author Ngũgĩ wa Thiong’o and playwright Jackie Sibblies Drury. Several speakers referred to the Russian war in Ukraine and a candlelight vigil was held outside later Monday night.