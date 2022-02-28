Trump appeals ruling forcing him to testify in NY probe

By MICHAEL R. SISAK

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump has appealed a judge’s decision requiring he answer questions under oath in New York state’s civil investigation into his business practices — a widely expected move that’s likely to prolong the fight over his testimony by months. Lawyers for Trump and his two eldest children filed papers on Monday with the appellate division of the state’s trial court, seeking to overturn Manhattan Judge Arthur Engoron’s Feb. 17 ruling. They argue ordering the Trumps to testify violates their constitutional rights because their answers could be used in a parallel criminal investigation. The court did not set a date for arguments. It typically issues decisions several months after that, but could be inclined to rule on an expedited basis.