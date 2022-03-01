Analysis: Biden seeks ‘reset’ on pandemic and his presidency

By CHRIS MEGERIAN

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden, in his State of the Union address, embraced his role as an international leader in the effort to punish Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. The conflict has reshaped Biden’s presidency at a time when he’s struggling to turn the page on a difficult first year in office. Although Biden remains committed to many of his same goals, the speech showed how the president is trying to regain his footing on inflation, the economy and other politically popular proposals ahead of November’s midterms.