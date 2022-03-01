Breonna Taylor neighbor: police raid “so scary and crazy”

By DYLAN LOVAN

Associated Press

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Breonna Taylor’s neighbor says she was jolted awake by the sound of a battering ram the night of the narcotics raid that left Taylor dead. Chelsey Napper testified Tuesday that she called 911 twice after bullets few into her apartment. She says it sounded like someone had set off a bomb outside her apartment. She lived there with her boyfriend and young son. Former Louisville police detective Brett Hankison is charged with firing stray bullets into her apartment during the botched March 2020 narcotics raid. He faces three counts of wanton endangerment, a felony. Taylor, a 26-year-old Black woman, was fatally shot by officers that night.