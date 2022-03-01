California bar investigating Trump lawyer for ethic breaches

By ADAM BEAM

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The State Bar of California says it is investigating a lawyer for former President Donald Trump for possibly breaking legal and ethical rules relating to the 2020 election. John Eastman wrote a memo arguing Trump could stay in office despite losing the election. Critics have likened it to instructions for staging a coup. Eastman spoke at a rally of Trump supporters in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021, shortly before the attack on the U.S. Capitol. Eastman has been subpoenaed by a House committee investigating the insurrection. Eastman retired as dean of the Chapman University law school in 2021.