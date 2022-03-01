Dior reimagines feminist fashion in history in Paris show

By THOMAS ADAMSON

AP Fashion Writer

PARIS (AP) — Dior’s affirmed feminist designer Maria Grazia Chiuri used the male gaze, as reflected in female oil portraits across the centuries, to make a fashion statement on female empowerment and subjugation. But Tuesday’s feisty ready-to-wear display in Paris, set in the splendid Tuileries Gardens, was also just a beautifully conceived collection — one of the Italian designer’s finest — which served to start Paris Fashion Week on strong creative footing. Despite the glamour and optimistic moments, the conflict in Ukraine was still not far from the minds of fashion insiders. The Paris Fashion Federation offered a rare statement in support of freedom.