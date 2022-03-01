GOP torn as Greene speaks to far right amid ‘Putin!’ chants

By LISA MASCARO

AP Congressional Correspondent

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican leaders in Congress are grappling with what to do with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene. The congresswoman spoke at a weekend event organized by a white nationalist who marveled over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as the crowd erupted in chants of “Putin!” House Leader Kevin McCarthy said Greene’s appearance was “unacceptable.” Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell said “there’s no place in the Republican Party for white supremacists.” But it’s unclear if Greene will face further reprimand, showing just how hard it is for GOP leadership to fully quash the party’s drift toward an embrace of Trump-style far-right extremism.