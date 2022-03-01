Hill Dems, GOP show signs of backing $6.4B for Ukraine aid

By ALAN FRAM

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Congressional Democrats and Republicans are showing signs of support for providing $6.4 billion or more in aid to Ukraine and its European neighbors. Lawmakers are beginning work on the proposal as Russian forces intensify their attacks on Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities. Congressional approval of the assistance could occur by the end of next week. Lawmakers might add it to a bipartisan, $1.5 trillion bill financing federal agencies for the rest of this year. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said bargainers had hit a snag over how the aid would be paid for. But there is broad bipartisan support for the assistance and passage seems certain.