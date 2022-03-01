Iowa governor strides into GOP spotlight for Biden response

By THOMAS BEAUMONT

Associated Press

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds is introducing herself to the nation by delivering the Republican response to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address. Reynolds is expected to use the televised rebuttal Tuesday night to highlight her five years pursuing a conservative agenda in the Republican-controlled Iowa Capitol. The governor has endeared herself to the state’s increasingly Republican electoral in no small part by opposing much of the Biden administration’s pandemic policy. She resisted mask requirements and joined other states in lawsuits against Biden administration’s vaccine mandates. Her speech comes ahead of a midterm election where Republicans hope to win back control of Congress.