Kemp, Perdue spar over planned Georgia electric car plant

By SUDHIN THANAWALA

Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — A planned $5 billion electric vehicle plant that has been billed as the largest economic development project in Georgia’s history is drawing opposition from an unusual source: former Republican U.S. senator David Perdue. A former corporate executive, Perdue is looking to unseat Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp _ a fellow Republican _ in this year’s gubernatorial race. On Monday, Perdue ripped into Rivian Automotive’s planned battery and assembly plant east of Atlanta, which Kemp was expected to tout as a major achievement. Kemp campaign spokesman Cody Hall said it was unfortunate Perdue was choosing to play politics with thousands of jobs and billions in investment.