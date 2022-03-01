Los Angeles names its first female fire department chief

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles City Council on Tuesday unanimously confirmed the appointment of Deputy Chief Kristin Crowley to be the first woman to lead the LA Fire Department. Crowley will replace Ralph Terrazas, who became the department’s first Latino chief in 2014 and promoted Crowley several times. Mayor Eric Garcetti nominated Crowley for the top spot in January. Crowley currently holds the jobs of acting administrative operations chief deputy and fire marshal. She said at the time of her nomination that keeping the department operationally ready would be her number one priority.