Missouri gets new health chief after backlash over last one

By DAVID A. LIEB

Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has named a longtime state health official as the new acting director of the Department of Health and Senior Services. Parson on Tuesday appointed Paula Nickelson to the position. By designating her as an acting director, Nickelson can begin working immediately without having to go through the Senate confirmation process. The Senate one month ago refused to confirm the nomination of Parson’s last health director, Don Kauerauf, amid a backlash from some senators who questioned if he was conservative enough. Kauerauf had been serving as director since September but had to leave office when the Senate failed to confirm him.