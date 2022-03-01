Mother of 3 girls slain by father feared for their safety

By KATHLEEN RONAYNE and STEFANIE DAZIO

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Court documents say a mother of three children who were killed by their father at a Sacramento church had sought a restraining order last year out of fear for their safety. Thirty-nine-year-old David Mora killed his daughters, ages 13, 10 and 9, on Monday. He also shot a man who was chaperoning Mora’s supervised visit with the girls, and then killed himself. His estranged girlfriend obtained a restraining order last year, describing him in court documents as jealous and mentally unstable. She said Mora had threatened to kill her. Mora also was arrested a few days ago for a drunken assault on a California Highway Patrol officer.