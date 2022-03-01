Prosecutors recommend 9 years for ex- Kansas City detective

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Prosecutors are recommending that a former Kansas City police detective be sentenced to nine years in prison for the fatal shooting of a Black man. Eric DeValkenaere, who is white, is scheduled to be sentenced Friday for the death of Cameron Lamb in December 2019. He was convicted in December of second-degree involuntary manslaughter. The Kansas City Star reported Tuesday that Jackson County prosecutors are asking Judge J. Dale Youngs to sentence DeValkenaere to four years for manslaughter and nine years for armed criminal action, with the sentences running concurrently. At trial in November, Youngs said DeValkenaere and another detective had no probable cause or a search warrant to go onto Lamb’s property before he was shot.