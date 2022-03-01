Russia takes aim at urban areas; Biden vows Putin will ‘pay’

By YURAS KARMANAU, JIM HEINTZ, VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV and DASHA LITVINOVA

Associated Press

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces have escalated their attacks on crowded urban areas in what Ukraine’s leader called a blatant campaign of terror. U.S. President Joe Biden, meanwhile, vowed to make his Russian counterpart “pay a price” for the invasion. With the Kremlin increasingly isolated by tough economic sanctions that have tanked the ruble currency, Russian troops advanced on Ukraine’s two biggest cities. In strategic Kharkiv, explosions tore through the region’s Soviet-era administrative building and residential areas on day six of an invasion that has shaken the 21st century world order. Ukrainian authorities said five people were killed and five wounded in an attack on a TV tower in Kyiv.