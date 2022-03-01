Russian radio station taken off air over Ukraine coverage

MOSCOW (AP) — A Russian radio station has been taken off the air after authorities threatened to shut it down over coverage of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The chief editor of Echo Moskvy announced the move on Tuesday, and it was confirmed by The Associated Press. The action against one of Russia’s oldest radio stations comes amid growing pressure on Russia’s independent media to follow the Kremlin’s official line while covering the invasion of Ukraine. Officials also threatened to block Dozhd, Russia’s top independent TV channel. The Prosecutor General’s office accused the two media outlets of spreading content that incites extremist activities,