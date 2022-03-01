Satellite photos show Iran had another failed space launch

By JON GAMBRELL

Associated Press

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran likely suffered another failed launch of a satellite-carrying rocket in recent days. Satellite images from Maxar Technologies seen Wednesday by The Associated Press show scorch marks at a launch pad at Imam Khomeini Spaceport in Iran’s rural Semnan province. A rocket stand on the pad appears scorched and damaged, with vehicles surrounding it. An object, possibly part of the gantry, sits near it. Separate images from Planet Labs PBC suggest the attempted launch likely occurred sometime after Friday. Iran’s mission to the United Nations did not immediately respond to a request for comment, nor did the U.S. military.