Supreme Court nominee Jackson heading to Capitol Hill
By MARY CLARE JALONICK
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson will meet with congressional leaders on Wednesday, taking her first steps toward confirmation as Senate Democrats and the White House are pushing for a swift timeline. She’ll continue to make the customary rounds to senators’ offices as the Judiciary panel prepares for hearings expected in mid-March. Senate Democrats are hoping they can vote on her confirmation to replace retiring Justice Stephen Breyer by mid-April. If confirmed, Jackson would be the court’s first Black female justice. President Joe Biden called Jackson “one of our nation’s top legal minds” in his State of the Union speech Tuesday night.
