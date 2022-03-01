Ukraine envoy, Facebook whistleblower to sit with Jill Biden

By DARLENE SUPERVILLE

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ukraine’s ambassador to the United States and the former Facebook employee who shed light on what her employer may have known about the damage it can cause are among first lady Jill Biden’s guests for President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address Tuesday night. The White House says other guests will include the CEO of Intel several people Jill Biden met during the past year of traveling around the country. At least a half-dozen members of Congress aren’t expected to attend the speech after they reported positive COVID-19 tests. A negative test result is a requirement to attend.