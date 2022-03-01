UN: Climate change to uproot millions, especially in Asia

By VICTORIA MILKO and JULIE WATSON

Associated Press

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — A United Nations report says a staggering 143 million people will likely be uprooted over the next 30 years by rising seas, searing temperatures and other climate calamities. The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report published this week says some densely populated regions “will become unsafe or uninhabitable.” In Asia, the mass movement of people has already begun, and governments are scrambling to manage it. By one estimate as many as 40 million people in South Asia may move because of global warming by 2050. Most will move from rural areas to cities.