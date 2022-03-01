US expels Russian `intelligence operative’ working at UN

By EDITH M. LEDERER

Associated Press

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United States says it is expelling a Russian “intelligence operative” working for the United Nations, in addition to the 12 members of the Russian Mission to the United Nations whose expulsions were ordered Monday for engaging in espionage. U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said Tuesday the U.N. was informed that the U.S. was taking action to expel a staff member working for the U.N. Secretariat, under the agreement between the United States and the United Nations for hosting the 193-member world body. Dujarric said “the staff member was scheduled to end his assignment on March 14.”