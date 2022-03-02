German leader visits Israel as Russia-Ukraine war rages

JERUSALEM (AP) — Germany’s chancellor is visiting Israel on a trip planned before fighting broke out between Russia and Ukraine. Olaf Scholz arrived in Israel Tuesday evening and will return to Germany later Wednesday. He toured Israel’s Holocaust memorial Yad Vashem and was set to meet Israel’s prime minister later in the day. His visit comes as Russia’s assault on Ukraine continued for a seventh day, and as Western countries have rallied together against the incursion. The war has prompted historic changes to Germany’s defense policies.