Former Trump chief Meadows’ voter registration in question

By STEVE PEOPLES and GARY D. ROBERTSON

Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Mark Meadows, who as chief of staff to President Donald Trump promoted his lies of mass voter fraud, is facing increasing scrutiny about his own voter registration status. Public records show he is registered to vote in two states, including North Carolina, where he listed a mobile home he did not own — and may never have visited — as his legal residence weeks before casting a ballot in the 2020 election. A spokesperson for Meadows did not respond to a message seeking comment on Wednesday. The North Carolina Board of Elections declined to comment on the specifics of Meadows’ situation but said it “investigates credible allegations of violations of election laws.”