Palestinians with Ukraine ties empathize with victims of war

By WAFAA SHURAFA and FARES AKRAM

Associated Press

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Gaza’s al-Astal family is watching the war in Ukraine with special interest. They are among dozens of Palestinian-Ukrainian families in Gaza who have experienced war firsthand and are now coping with another one from afar. Many of them still have loved ones in Ukraine. Oksana al-Astal says she has barely slept since the fighting began. Her parents are both in their 80s and live in a village where food and power are scarce. “There are constant air raids, so my parents have to hide in basements that are wet and cold,” she says. “It’s terrifying.”