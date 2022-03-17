Big US gene database has volunteers from all walks of life

By LAURAN NEERGAARD

AP Medical Writer

Scientists are getting their first peek at the genes of nearly 100,000 Americans in what’s considered a uniquely diverse genomic database. The National Institutes of Health released the data Thursday to help researchers study how people’s genes, environments and lifestyles interact to drive their health. Half the participants are from racial and ethnic groups historically left out of medical research. The “All of Us” study aims to eventually enroll 1 million Americans from all walks of life, part of a quest to reduce health disparities and offer care that’s more tailored than today’s one-size-fits-all approach.