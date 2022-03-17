Customized cars, SUVs take parties on the road in Venezuela

By REGINA GARCIA CANO

Associated Press

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Dozens of people are dancing in a neighborhood on the outskirts of Venezuela’s capital. They’re almost shoulder to shoulder, transforming a narrow street into a little dance festival. The heart of the party is music so loud it makes the body vibrate. It’s an example of Venezuela’s car audio culture: The music comes from speakers installed in the trunks of cars lined up to battle for the title of most powerful sound system. The mobile party allows young and old to have fun in areas where nightclubs are long gone or are prohibitively expensive.