EPA names part of Hackensack River to Superfund list

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency named a 19-mile stretch of the Hackensack River in northern New Jersey to its list of Superfund sites. The announcement on Thursday stems from assessments that showed arsenic and lead among other contaminants in sediment in the riverbed. That’s according to EPA Region 2 Administrator Lisa Garcia. She says the listing is good news because it means that the river will now get cleaned up. Still unidentified responsible parties are expected to finance the clean up, which could take years.