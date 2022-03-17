Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway recreate WeWork rise and fall

By ALICIA RANCILIO

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Oscar winners Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway star in the new limited series ‘WeCrashed’ for Apple TV+ about the rise and fall of WeWork co-founder Adam Neumann and his wife, Rebekah. Both Leto and Hathaway say they were deliberate to avoid a “take down” piece about the couple, but wanted to show the complexities of people and dreaming big. To play Neumann, Leto submersed himself into the character. Kyle Marvin, who plays WeWork co-founder Miguel McKelvey, said all of his interactions with Leto during the making of the series were of him in character.