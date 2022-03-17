Texas man accused of fatally shooting 2 dentists at clinic

TYLER, Texas (AP) — Authorities say a Texas man is in jail on a capital murder charge after he was accused of fatally shooting two dentists at a clinic. Forty-year-old Steven Alexander Smith is accused of shooting the two people Wednesday afternoon at Affordable Dentures in Tyler, about 90 miles southeast of Dallas. The Smith County Sheriff’s Office said Smith “became angry at clinic staff” and retrieved a handgun from his pickup truck and then returned to the lobby and opened fire. Two doctors were struck by gunfire and both died, the sheriff’s office said. Authorities identified them as Dr. Blake G. Sinclair, and Dr. Jack E. Burroughs.