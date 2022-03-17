Washington state prohibits Texas-style abortion lawsuits

By RACHEL LA CORTE

Associated Press

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has signed a measure that prohibits legal action against people seeking an abortion and those who aid them. His signature comes days after the Legislature in neighboring Idaho approved a bill that allows lawsuits by potential family members to enforce a ban on abortions performed after six weeks of pregnancy. Washington’s measure, which takes effect in June, is in response to a Texas law, which took effect last September, that bans abortion after roughly six weeks of pregnancy and leaves enforcement of the law to private citizens who can collect $10,000 or more if they bring a successful lawsuit against a provider or anyone who helps a patient obtain an abortion.