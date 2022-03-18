9/11 victim photo search leads to Michigan school yearbook

ROMULUS, Mich. (AP) — Albert Ogletree was a name represented by an image of an oak leaf at the National September 11 Memorial & Museum in New York until a bit of sleuthing led to a 1966 Michigan high school yearbook. The Detroit Free Press reports that on Tuesday the museum added Ogletree’s Romulus High School freshman year photo to its Memorial Exhibition Gallery. His photo was one of only two of the nearly 3,000 that the museum had not been able to locate since it opened in 2014. Ogletree was working in a cafeteria in the World Trade Center’s North Tower on Sept. 11, 2001, when terrorists flew a hijacked plane into the building.