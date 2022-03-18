California governor floats $100M plan for tribes to buy land

By ADAM BEAM

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom has proposed giving $100 million to Native American tribes. Newsom said Friday the tribes could use the money to purchase and preserve their ancestral lands. It’s part of Newsom’s plan to make sure nearly one-third of California’s land and coastal waters are preserved by 2030. Instead of having the government do all of that, Newsom said tribal leaders should have a say in what lands get preserved. Newsom made his comments to tribal leaders on the California Truth & Healing Council. Some council members said they support the plan but worry implementing it will be a challenge.