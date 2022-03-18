Colorado Senate hopeful ‘argumentative’ with police at party

By NICHOLAS RICCARDI

Associated Press

DENVER (AP) — A Colorado Senate hopeful argued with police trying to shut down his daughter’s high school graduation party in 2013. Gino Campana is one of seven Republicans competing for their party’s nomination to face Democratic Sen. Michael Bennet in November. Fort Collins police wrote that they had to warn Campana he could be charged with obstruction before he agreed to retrieve his ID and receive their citation for holding an unreasonably noisy party. Campana resisted sending partygoers home, worrying that some teenagers were drunk. He also said he hadn’t served alcohol to youths at the party.