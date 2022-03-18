Cowboys for Trump co-founder charged with campaign violation

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico elected official is facing a misdemeanor charge for refusing to register the political group Cowboys for Trump. Democratic Attorney General Hector Balderas announced the charge Friday evening. Couy Griffin sued the New Mexico secretary of state in 2020 in response to mounting pressure on Cowboys for Trump to register as a political committee. A federal appeals court last month rejected his arguments. Balderas says that leaves Griffin out of compliance with court orders to register the political group. Griffin says he’s working on a new challenge to the reporting requirement and expects to win.