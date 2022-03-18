Denied easy victory, Russia presses reduced goals in Ukraine

By ELLEN KNICKMEYER

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — More than three weeks into his invasion of Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s initial aim of an easy regime change in Ukraine is long gone. But Russia’s military still has a strong hand. Military analysts warn that with its greater might and stockpile of city-flattening munitions, Russia’s military can still fight for what the Russian president may plan next, whether that’s leveraging a negotiated settlement or brute destruction. Michael Clarke, former head of the British-based Royal United Services Institute defense think-tank, predicts that even in what Clarke calls a dreadful mess, Putin’s instinct will be to double down.