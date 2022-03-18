Ethiopian court extends 3-month detention of AP journalist

By ANDREW MELDRUM

Associated Press

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — An Ethiopian court has extended the three-month detention without charges of journalist Amir Aman Kiyaro to give police 11 more days to interview witnesses, saying after that the state must formally charge him or release him. Kiyaro, a freelance journalist accredited to The Associated Press, has been in detention since November. The AP has renewed its call for Ethiopian authorities to immediately release Kiyaro. AP Executive Editor Julie Pace said she is dismayed by the court’s decision to continue to detain Kiyaro. She said AP urges the Ethiopian government to release Amir immediately and end his unjust detention, adding that it is clear he is being targeted for his independent journalism.