NEW YORK (AP) — Final preparations are underway for the 94th Academy Awards, which are just days away. It’s a long awaited return to Hollywood’s glamourous normalcy after a muted ceremony and ratings low last year. Here’s everything you need to know about the 2022 Oscars, from where to watch to who’s expected to what the big controversies are this year. The 94th Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 27, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The ceremony is set to begin at 8 p.m. ET and will be broadcast live on ABC. Top nominees include “The Power of the Dog,” “Dune” and “Belfast.”