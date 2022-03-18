Feds: Guard lied in probe of gun found at NYC federal jail

By MICHAEL R. SISAK and MICHAEL BALSAMO

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal correctional officer was arrested Friday for lying to investigators after a loaded gun was found in an inmate’s cell at a federal jail in New York City — the same troubled lockup where Jeffrey Epstein killed himself in 2019. Prosecutors say Greg McKenzie, a guard at the since-shuttered Metropolitan Correctional Center, used a prepaid cellphone to communicate with the inmate and the inmate’s wife prior to the gun’s discovery in March 2020, but denied doing so when federal agents interviewed him. McKenzie was scheduled to appear in court Friday in Manhattan to face charges of obstruction of justice and making false statements. They carry a combined maximum sentence of 25 years in prison.