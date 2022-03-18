Firefighters hope to gain ground on Texas wildfires Saturday

EASTLAND, Texas (AP) — Fire crews in West Texas are hoping to make progress against a massive complex of wildfires that have killed one person and burned at least 50 homes. Angel Lopez is a spokesman for the task force attacking the wildfire complex near Eastland, about 120 miles west of Dallas. He said winds are expected to abate on Saturday, raising hopes for the attack on the flames. However, gusty winds were expected to return Sunday, again raising the wildfire threat to critical levels. Officials warn that fires could also affect parts of Oklahoma and Kansas, and Nebraska warned of an extreme fire risk.